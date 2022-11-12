

Amar Dekha Amar Shekha



Jamal was involved in student politics during his student life. He

was a student leader in mainstream row. Later he joined the Jatiya Party. Just as his life story has been placed in the book, the characteristics of all the distinguished people he was in close proximity to at different stages of his long political and personal life have also been placed in the book. Among these personalities there are many politicians but there are also actors, musicians, journalists and writers from various walks of society.



The author highlights the positive aspects of all. People judge everyone on their merits, Jamal is a simple man. He is not familiar with the rotten smelly society. He strives to keep himself free from filth. Jamal is a journalist, writer, playwright and politician, possessed of a vivid life. It is natural that the bag of experience is heavy. He also described the world at a standstill during Corona. He described the "ever-popular beloved capital of Dhaka". Dhaka became unrecognizable. There is no response of people at night. Only one or two ambulances can be seen.' The writings will touch people's hearts. While doing student politics, he highlighted the movement and struggle including a chapter of laughter-crying, joy-pain.



Reading this chapter, the reader will sometimes laugh, sometimes cry. He cited late President Hussain Muhammad Ershad. He describes the positive outlook of Ershad during various events he experienced. H M Ershad was the first to spread the judicial system in villages through his upazila administration. Later those who came to power sometimes abolished the upazila system but reinstated it again. Due to the state system and some media, we sometimes misinterpret the elite people of the country.



But they are all children of this country, we forget this and come to politics and media and make wrong decisions about them. However, there is no way to deny the contribution Ershad has made in running the state. That will be in history. Former Prime Minister Late Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury is a known and veteran face of Bangladeshi politics. He used to advise political workers 'when the wind is not in the boat's favor or the wind is not blowing, then stick to the helm hard and steer the boat to its destination , and again when the wind blows against or against the boat and the current of the water.'

When it goes against, the sailor drops the anchor and sits. A day waits two days or more. So is politics. In politics, a stubborn decision will be thrown out.' (Page 22). Such was the education received by the author and his followers. But it is instructive for all.



Barrister Maudood Ahmed was once interviewed by the writer for 'Weekly Akarshan'. Since then, the author developed a friendship with him. The writer commented that, as far as I have seen, he took a position in politics with his intelligence and talent, in the writer's view, Barrister Maudud Ahmed seems to be a politician with a sharp personality. Kazi Zafar Ahmad is considered a great hero to the writer. While walking alongside him for a long time, the writer has come to know many of his qualities. The writer's statement about him is like this 'I have seen him work for someone for a job or treatment or when he needs some money. There, Jafar Bhai did not resort to any kind of eyewash or any deception.' (Page-30).



The author never saw him do any revengeful act. Bangabir Quader Siddiqui, Dr. Zafrullah Chowdhury, former Chhatra League president and former minister Sheikh Shahidul Islam, lawyer Nitai Roy Chowdhury's political and organizational behavior left a deep mark on the writer's mind which he would remember throughout his life. He saw the mind of Zakir Hussain of Tangail as a man with a broad heart like a field of vast crops. The chapter at the end of the book contains some notes on the author's personal life.



There too his varied experiences make the book more significant. Jamal Uddin Jamal came in contact with prominent people here and brought them up by being intimately involved in their lives not in words through his understanding in various actions and analyzed their behaviour at various times. He presented himself to us as an enlightened free-spirited writer. To light their lamp of happiness, to make them great, the writer himself has become the luminary here. It can be said that the book will get a lot of readership. Some rare pictures of those who wrote about it are also included. The pictures bear the signature of historical authenticity. The book will also be a part of our country's history.

The introduction of the book has been written by former minister Sheikh Shahidul Islam. The four-color cover art by Sohail Ashraf is eye-catching and the book has been published by Nayaprabaha publication.



















