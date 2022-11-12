

Ode to Peace

When the beauty of peace over floods the world,

Light creates shades to adorn the woods and land.

When the delight of peace flows unceasingly,

Fabulous movements of shapes and forms are born.

When the tranquility of peace emits its breath,

Petals, leaves and wings assume hypnotic colors.



When the power of peace overwhelms an entire life,

Evil passions are galvanized into love and kindness.

When the mystery of peace is unfolded,

Opaque rock is transformed into crystal diamond.

When the hope of peace is ensured,

Life strikes soporific buds that open their doors to bloom.

When the presence of peace elongates,

Free insects flit gracefully in their autonomous world.



When the blooms of peace burst into blessings,

The fertile earth draws promise from the heart of the sun.

When the love of peace finds its lovely way,

The divinely designed butterfly wings in tiny tracks.



When the wealth of peace abounds,

Spring thrills her thriving domain to pour opulently.

When the shower of peace is let loose,

A hard coin from a mellow hand melts poverty.

When the reflection of peace expands,

A small silver fish frisks in babbling blue water.



When the touch of peace is deeply felt,

An emotion stirs the senses to fertilize mating feelings.

When the melody of peace is trilled away,

Every disheveled wave offers a murmur of order.

When the value of peace is ascertained,

The treasure of Classics outlasts the ravages of time.



When the silence of peace reigns supreme,

Our restless planet turns into a noble habitation.

When the message of peace is announced,

A strange illumination dispels the murkiness of heart.

When the sojourn of peace continues,

A swimming soul gets moored into meditation.



When the dream of peace is materialized,

The feminine faculty outshines the ruinous masculine ingenuity.

When the victory of peace is upheld,

Without loss or gain contentment prevails forever.



When the path of peace is followed,

The shameless heart-burning is altogether annihilated.

When the quest of peace is continually made,

The omen of war dies in the destruction of atom.

When the dew of peace falls upon the endless sea of life,

A Man grows into a Conscience without delay.



When the verses on peace are composed,

The golden globe passes through profuse rains and harvest.

So cultivate peace in heart and mind, life and time,

Before the serpent taking a chance to grow into a python.



