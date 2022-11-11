Video
Faridpur buses go off roads ahead of BNP's Nov 12 rally

Published : Friday, 11 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

Transports including state-owned transport company BRTC suspended all the services to Faridpur ahead of BNP's divisional rally on November 12.
On Thursday District Bus Owners-Workers Oikya Parishad, announced on loud speakers in the city to demand that all types of
illegal three-wheelers (Nachiman, Karimon, Bhatvati, Mahindra, battery-powered rickshaws, easy bikes and rented motorcycles) should be stopped on the highway form Friday.
Buses and minibuses will be closed on all routes in Faridpur from 6:00am to 8:00pm on Saturday.
Faridpur BRTC Bus Transport Assistant Director Mozammel Hasan Mamun said, 'Next Friday and Saturday BRTC bus service will be closed in all directions from Faridpur.'
When asked the reason behind the suspension of transport services, he said, 'Bus Owners-Shramik Oikya Parishad has called a 38-hour strike. We are also stopping bus service in solidarity with the demand. The counters will remain closed on Friday and Saturday."



