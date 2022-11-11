Video
Fardin was murdered, primary suspicion: Home boss

Published : Friday, 11 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent 

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal said on Thursday, "primary suspicion is that Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Fardin Noor Parash was murdered".
"How Fardin's body
ended up in the Shitalakhkhya River is under investigation," he said replying to a reporter's question at Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital.
He also said Fardin was last tracked in Gazipur. "How his body ended up in the river from Gazipur is under investigation," the home minister said.
He said investigation is underway, treating it as a murder case.  
It will be possible to share details after the investigation was complete and report was received, he said.
Fardin Noor Parash murder case has been transferred from Rampura Police Station to the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Harun Or Rashid, Additional Commissioner and Chief of Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said at a press conference at DMP's media centre on Thursday afternoon.
Harun said, "Fardin went missing on November 4, his father filed a General Diary (GD) at Rampura Police Station on November 5.
"Since then we began shadow investigation. His body was recovered from the Shitalakshya River on November 7. Two days later, on Wednesday   night, filed a murder case in Rampura police station.


