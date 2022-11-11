Govt to restart building houses at city's Bhashantek for low earners

After a 12-year pause, the government is likely to restart the construction of buildings of the much-awaiting Bhashantek Rehabilitation Project, initiated in 2003, for rehabilitating families of lower income groups like slum dwellers, women garment workers, rickshaw and van pullers, drivers of baby taxi, bus, truck and low earners from different professions living in Dhaka city.

According to the Land Ministry officials, a Development Project Proforma (DPP) is currently under process to construct a total of 1,296 flats in three 'A' type and eight 'B' type buildings. The proposal would be sent to the Planning Commission for approval soon.

Land Ministry Information Officer Sayed Md Abdullah Al Nahyan told this correspondent that the government suspended the activities of the project in 2010 due to the irregularities of the North South Property Development Ltd. (NSPDL), the developer of the project.

With the approval of the appropriate authority, the Land Ministry terminated the contract with the real estate company named NSPDL on October 19 in 2010 due to its gross irregularities and anti-public interest activities such as breach of contract conditions.

The Bhashantek Rehabilitation Project was the first partnership project of the government for building a satellite city with all the basic amenities for slum dwellers and low earners.

The project was implementing together on the government's land, private sector's initiative and contribution and beneficiaries' support. On behalf of the government, the Land Ministry allotted 150 bighas of land in Bhashantek's Dhamalcoat and Lalashorai.

The project was taken to lessen housing problems in populous Dhaka city which is more acute especially in the case of low income group. Some 35 lakh slum dwellers were living in Dhaka city area at that time. Altogether 80 per cent of the low income people were living in inhuman conditions lacking the proper hygienic living condition, housing, pure drinking water and basic civic amenities.

According to the estimate of the project, with an estimation of six members in each of 15,024 families in Bhashantek Rehabilitation Project, 90,144 people all together along with management of different establishments and employment of people in different works total population which amounts to more than a hundred thousand in the satellite.

Nahyan said some violations of the terms of the contract including charging higher price of apartments than the government fixed price, conducting apartments allotment to beneficiaries at the whim of NSPDL, collecting higher utility charges, selling apartments from the own office of NSPDL instead of the banks and carrying out project related transactions including security money and failure to complete the construction of one-third of the flats in time.

After cancellation of the contract, the Ministry started working to implement Bhashantek Rehabilitation Project systematically. In the meantime, the Land Ministry has distributed flats among 576 beneficiary slum dwellers in four 'A' type buildings of the project while flats were distributed among 384 beneficiaries in four 'B' type buildings, he informed.

He also informed that a new DPP is currently under process to construct a total of 1,296 flats in three 'A' type and eight 'B' type buildings. Once the draft DPP is finalized, it would be sent to the Planning Commission for approval. If the commission clears the DPP, it would be tabled in the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting for the consent of the government.

According to the Ministry, the government had allocated 150 bighas of land in Bhashantek's Dhamalcoat and Lalashorai at Mirpur-15 under Kafrul Thana of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) in 2003 to implement the project. After clearing in the ECNEC meeting, responsibility of implementing the project was given to the NSPDL, a private real estate company owned by Abdur Rahim, with its own finance.

