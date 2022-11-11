EU to give 3m Euro for Rohingyas in Bhasanchar

The European Union (EU) has announced additional Euro 3 million support for the Rohingyas in Bhasanchar.

EU Commissioner for Home Affairs YIva Johansson announced the assistance at an event at the EU Embassy in the city's Gulshan on Thursday.

Ylva Johansson arrived

in Dhaka this morning on a two-day official visit to discuss the issues of mutual interest with special focus on security matters.

At the event, State Minister for Disaster Management Enamur Rahman said, "We are happy to hear that the EU will provide Euro 3m as humanitarian aid for the Rohingyas in Bhasan Char. They also helped the Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar. The Government of Bangladesh expressed gratitude to the European Union for the support."

Enamur said the Bangladesh government is trying to ensure all kinds of humanitarian assistance to the Rohingyas.

The nutrition situation among the Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char has improved a lot, the state minister said adding violence among the Rohingyas has already been brought under control.

Bangladesh is currently hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in camps in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char. Most of them have come to this country since August 25, 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a brutal offensive targeting the Muslim ethnic minorities. -UNB











