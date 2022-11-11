5 more die of dengue, 888 hospitalised

With five more deaths reported in 24 hours till Thursday morning, this year's fatalities from dengue climbed to 192.

During this period, 888 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the latest deaths, three were reported from Chattogram and one each from Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions.

The new figures raised the death toll in Dhaka

division to 118, in Chattogram division to 48 and in Mymensingh to five.

Of the new patients, 475 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 413 outside it, according to the DGHS.

A total of 3,248 dengue patients, including 1,915 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The directorate has recorded 46,486 dengue cases and 43,046 recoveries so far this year.

This year's fatalities from the

mosquito-borne disease reached 182 on Tuesday, exceeding all previous records in Bangladesh.

Earlier the country recorded the highest 179 deaths from Dengue in a year in 2019. -UNB











