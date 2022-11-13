Friend Bushra placed on 5-day remand



Prime accused of BUET student Fardin Noor Parash murder Amatullah Bushra produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in the city on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan passed the order after Police produced her before the court with a seven-day remand prayer.

No lawyer stood to defend her in court.

Earlier, Fardin's father

Nuruddin Rana filed a case with Rampura police station against Bushra and some unidentified persons.

Following filing the case by Fardin's father, a team of Rampura police arrested Bushra from a house of Banasree on Thursday morning.

In the FIR, Fardin's father said the killers killed him in a pre-planned way in Rampura area or other places in the city. There is instigation of his girl friend Bushra in the murder.

Bushra is a 3rd-year student of East West University.

During the investigation, it was found that Fardin had a romantic relationship with Bushra for the last four years. They were also members of a debate club

The body of Fardin, a third-year student of civil engineering department of BUET, was recovered from Shitalakkhya at Banani Ghat under Siddhirganj Police Station around 4:30pm on November 7.

After conducting an autopsy, doctors at Narayanganj General Hospital confirmed that Fardin was murdered.

His father claimed that before disappearing on the night of November 4 last, Fardin dropped off Bushra to go home in Rampura area.

Twenty-four-year-old Fardin left his home in Dhaka's Demra after lunch on Nov 4, saying he would stay overnight with friends at a residential hall to study and return home after an exam on Saturday, according to his father, Nuruddin.

He never showed up for the exam, and he could not be reached on his mobile phone, so his friends contacted his family, who eventually filed a general diary at Rampura Police Station. A female friend said Fardin had accompanied her to Rampura.

The case has been transferred to Detective Branch (DB) of police for investigation.











