TCB's sales bring relief to cash strapped buyers

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has started sales operations in the country again on Thursday. The company has started selling 400 to 450 places across the country.

These sales are starting among the 1 crore family card holder low-income families who are beneficiaries of the government. TCB will sell 2 kg of lentils at the rate of Tk 65 and 2 kg of onion at the rate of Tk 20, edible oil 2 kg rate of Tk 110, sugar 1 kg rate of Tk 55 and sugar 1 kg rate of Tk 55.

Meanwhile, day by day the crowd of people is increasing in front of the TCB trucks in the capital for buying products from TCB at affordable prices. A lot of solvent people have also been standing in a long queue in front of the TCB truck since morning. Their main objective is to reduce the additional cost for buy foods for livelihood.

The poor, the day labourers or the floating buyers are all rushing to buy TCB's products which are supplied at low prices. But many people returned empty-handed as the stock of goods was exhausted after standing in line for a long time.

The Commerce Ministry Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh inaugurated the TCB sell programme at AGB Colony kitchen market at Motijheel area in the capital.

In the meantime, the TCB has approved the allocation of dealers through the district administration at all metropolitan, district, upazila and municipal and union levels. These products will be sold on the rest of the week except Friday.

TCB said in the circular that if necessary, the District Commissioner can discuss with the concerned regional office and take any measures for fair sale activities.

Apart from this, TCB has also asked to take measures to deliver goods during the day to far-flung districts to avoid any kind of untoward incident.

While visiting different areas in the capital this correspondent found that the price of sugar was sold at Tk 120 to Tk 125 per kilogram (kg) in the kitchen market. The product is beyond the purchasing power of low income people. So the low income people buy this product from the TCB truck. Sugar is available here at Tk 55 per kg. This initiative of the government has received a good response among the common buyers and low income people. They are happy to get sugar easily from TCB at a low price.

When the TCB truck comes, people are standing in line. Since it is packaged, there is no hassle of measuring, so the sugar and other products are mixed in the fastest time.

Around half past noon on Thursday men, women and children lined up as soon as TCB's sugar sales truck stopped near the gate of Azimpur old Graveyard adjacent to New Market. Hundreds of people lined up within one hour. Meanwhile, the seller of TCB said that they will give one kg of sugar to everyone. If someone asks for more, it will not be given.

Some buyers told this correspondent that sugar is currently being sold at Tk 120 to Tk 125 per kg in the market. They are happy that they can buy TCB sugar there at half price.

Amjad Hossain, a physically challenged person sitting in a wheelchair waiting to buy TCB's products, said that usually it is not easy to buy products from TCB trucks. Have to stand in line for a long time. Selling by weight takes more time. But now it takes less time as the sugar is packaged.

Local residents Rakib Uddin who came to buy TCB products at Motijheel area in the capital told the Daily Observer that the quality of TCB's products is better than before. Oil and lentils in particular are of very good quality. Also the price is low. So I took the opportunity and bought the product at a low price. Many people like me are buying TCB products.

A TCB distributor in charge of truck sales at Motijheel area said that many people had to return empty handed due to lack of stock of goods.













