Friday, 11 November, 2022, 11:14 AM
AL Ctg City, South dist units' confces rescheduled

Published : Friday, 11 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 10: The annual conference of Chattogram  City Unit of
ruling Awami League (AL) has been rescheduled for December 18.
The party's Chattogram South district unit's annual conference has been rescheduled for December 12.
AL central committee took Prime Minister and AL president Sheikh Hasina's approval to change the schedules.
The local units' conference was re-scheduled to facilitate AL's public meeting at Polo Ground on December 12 to be addressed by Sheikh Hasina.
AL central committee has directed the both units to hold the conferences of upazila and wards units.
The triennial conference of Chattogram north district unit of AL was held on December 7, 2019, after seven years.
The triennial conferences of Chattogram city and south district units remain postponed.
Chattogram south district unit's conference was postponed as it had failed to hold upazila units conferences in time.
M A Salam was elected as President, and Sheikh Ataur Rahman Ata-as General Secretary of the AL's north district unit in 2019.


