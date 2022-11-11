Video
PM credits long stay in power for country's development

Published : Friday, 11 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said that Bangladesh is making commendable progress in development thanks to her government's long stay in power.
"Since we have been in power for three consecutive terms, the country's development (works) is getting visible," she said.
The premier was addressing an event arranged in her office to receive donation for Prime Minister's Relief Fund to distribute blankets and other warm clothes among the poor people during in the upcoming winter.
She said the government has been able to keep the
momentum of massive development works since it has been in power for the last 14 years in a row winning the 2014 and 2018 elections.
She said her government works for the welfare of the disadvantaged communities in the society.
"Our goal is to ensure that no one remains as untouchable and neglected, and everyone is able live a decent life. We've done it" she added.
The PM said the government rehabilitated different disadvantaged communities, including disabled people, transgender, Bedes (gypsy) and leprosy patients providing them with houses.
"We've been improving the living standard of everyone - not only the common people but also all irrespective of their locations and position in the society," she said.
Sheikh Hasina extended thanks to Bank Association of Bangladesh for coming up with donations during every natural disaster including flood, cyclone and drought.
She urged the businesspeople, particularly banks' authorities to provide larger assistances to the sports and cultural sectors in order to protect the youth from terrorism, militancy, drug addiction and other social diseases.
The PM called upon the industrialists to recruit also from the sportspeople and the disabled community.
She thanked the financial institutions who have provided donations to the relief fund saying that the government wants to take measures in advance to help the cold-hit people in the coming winter season.    -UNB


