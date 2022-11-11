Video
If necessary we'll ask for more IMF loan: Planning Minister

Published : Friday, 11 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Staff Correspondent

Planning Minister MA Mannan said the government will seek loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) again if necessary.
Responding to a question, the Minister said the amount the IMF agreed to lend is enough so far, adding that they (IMF) came to this agreement to lend $4.5 billion as the government appealed for this certain amount.
He said this while interacting with journalists after joining a views exchange meeting on "Prevention of Torture and Violence against Disabled Women" organised by the National Council of Disabled Women (NCDW) held at Azimur Rahman Conference Hall of the Daily Star in the capital on Thursday.
Stressing proper use of the money, Mannan further said it was their (IMF) responsibility towards the member countries; now it's the government's turn to use the money productively and repay on time.
Speaking as chief guest in the NCDW programme, Mannan said he will address the law which seems apparently 'discriminatory' towards disabled persons in the case of judiciary and Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations.
The views exchange meeting was presided over by Nasima Akhter, President of the NCDW while Sajeda Akhter, General Secretary of the council, presented keynote paper.
Lamenting over prejudiced attitude towards disabled women, Nasima Akhter said in most of the cases, the victims are tortured by their family members as they think disabled are stigma as well as burden biting their earnings.
She requested the government to establish victim support centres at the grassroots level across the country, further exclaiming that no existing law has been specially facilitating disabled women.
Sadeka Halim, Chairperson of Sociology Department of Dhaka University, said this is not a problem only     in the poor families in rural areas, recalling memories when she even witnessed substandard reaction of teachers to disabled students in the university.
"I saw a dean and some of my colleagues disapproving admission of a student who was physically disabled. Later I got him admitted in my department," Sadeka said and expressed concern over the acceleration of such viewpoint regarding people with special needs.
Most of the time, the incident of disabled women torture takes place in families with low income which precipitates their helplessness, Rokeya Begum, Vice-President of NCDW, said pointing out that 'dependency on family' and culture of impunity leads the disabled suffer such inhumane violence.
She urged the government to make a law ensuring their security.
When Barrister Sara Hossain said no disabled people are recruited in the judiciary service of the country, Mansur Ahmed Chowdhury, a founder trustee of Impact Foundation Bangladesh, termed it as "highly objectionable, highly discriminatory and gross violation of fundamental human rights."
Meanwhile, Mannan expressed shock over the system and said he will talk to authorities concerned about humanising the law.
Besides, Sara further called for accessibility of the disabled people in all the sectors in the country including to information and places as the constitution ensures the equal rights to all citizens.
Md Mushfiqul Wara, Country Director of CBM Global, Bangladesh, emphasised progressive and defensive action as well as legal assistance for the victims.
In an open session, a participant called for a separate tribunal for the disabled woman in the country.
Jesmin Nahar, Director and Deputy Secretary of National Disabled Development Foundation, addressed the meeting as special guest.


