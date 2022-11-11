Juba League grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan today

Marking the golden jubilee and 50th founding anniversary, Bangladesh Awami Juba League will arrange a youth grand rally in the city's historic Suhrawardy Udyan on today.

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also organizing leader of the youth front of AAL, will be present at the function as the chief guest.

At a press conference held at AL central office in

the city's Bangabandhu Avenue on Wednesday, Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash said that the youth gathering will start at 2.30pm on Friday.

To successfully hold the youth gathering, a total of 10 sub-committees were formed. Five gates were made there to enter the Suhrawardy Udyan, he informed.

While visited the rally ground on Thursday, it was seen that tight security measures were taken to ensure security and safety of the Prime Minister and participants. The law enforcement agencies have passed a busy in checking each and every part of the Udyan with technologies and dog squad.

All gates were kept closed for the work. Only those, who were essential for the work, were allowed to enter the ground. Other people were allowed to enter the Udyan after necessary inquiries.

Juba League Chairman Parash on Wednesday said that Juba League, the biggest youth front of South Asia, played key role in every crisis of the country. The anti-state evil force 'BNP-Jamaat' is trying to create unstable situation.

After November 11, Juba League leaders and activists will resist the BNP-Jamaat and their followers on the street if they try to make any anarchy, he warned.

Juba League believes that if Bangladesh fails, the pro-liberation force will lose. The country's people didn't forget the strike of 92 days imposed by the BNP-Jamaat, he further added.

He said during the strike, the BNP-Jamaat clique killed innocent people through arson attacks while a total of 560 educational institutions were burnt into ashes. The BNP-Jamaat had shifted the country into a burn unit.

The Juba League Chairman hoped that the Suhrawardy Udyan will be turned into sea of people during the youth grand rally.











