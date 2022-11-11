Gas reserve found at Beanibazar

SYLHET, Nov 10: Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Ltd (BAPEX), the state-owned gas and oil exploration entity, has found fresh gas reserve of 10mmcfd (million cubic feet per day) in an abandoned well of Beanibazar under the Sylhet Gas Field Ltd (SGFL).

The BAPEX officials expected that they will get 10mmcfd gas daily from the well they explored.

On Thursday, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid made an announcement in a post in his verified Facebook page.

He said, "Along with that 100 barrels of condensate will be produced from the well daily. Hopefully within a short time, we will be able to add the newfound gas and condensate to the national grid."

The BAPEX started digging the well on September 10 this year and confirmed finding of the gas reserve on Thursday morning.

Nasrul said by 2025, they will dig 46 new exploration, development and workover wells.

"We are hopeful of adding around 620mmcfd gas to the national grid from these wells soon," he said.

According to Sylhet Gas Fields officials, there are two wells in Beanibazar under the Sylhet Gas Field. Production from Well No 1 started in 1999 and was closed in 2014. Later, production resumed in Well No 1 at the beginning of 2016 and stopped again at the end of the same year abandoning the well.

Regarding the well, SGFL Managing Director Engr Shahinur Islam told this correspondent, "We will soon be able to start production from this well after completing some other activities. Before the start of drilling, it was estimated in the Development Project Performa (DPP) that 5mmcfd gas will be found in the well, but now it seems the amount of available gas will be more."

Apart from Beanibazar well, digging of Kailashtila-8 and Goainghat-10 wells in Golapganj and installation work of a transmission pipeline in Rashidpur is going on under SGFL, he said.

