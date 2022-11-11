BD wants to import Saudi petrol at low price, deferred payment

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Thursday requested the Saudi Arabian government to supply fuel oil to Bangladesh at "deferred payment" and at a lower tariff to support its brother like country during the Russia- Ukraine war situation.

He made this call yesterday when the Saudi Arabian Ambassador in Dhaka Issa Bin Youssef Al-Dahilan met with him at his secretariat office.

"We urged them to allow deferred payment methods to support us at this moment as Bangladesh is

facing a serious fuel crisis that triggers loadshedding and hampers doing business here," Nasrul said.

During the meeting, the Saudi Ambassador apprised the State Minister that Saudi Company ACWA Power is planning to invest US$ 1.5 billion in Bangladesh in near future.

"They discussed bi-lateral issues including business and trade and other potential areas of cooperation between the two countries," Power Division official said.

In 2017, Saudi Arabia's energy giant, ACWA power, announced that they will set up an LNG-based 3,600 MW plant in Bangladesh after an agreement was signed in Dhaka.

The MoU was also signed between ACWA Chairman Mohammed Abunayyan and officials from the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), however, according to the agreement, ACWA will invest $3 billion in Bangladesh's energy development sector, of which $2.5 billion will be used to build the power plant while the rest will be spent on an LNG terminal to facilitate fuel supply to the plant. Under the deal, ACWA will also set up a 2 MW solar power plant, but still the projects are crawling.











