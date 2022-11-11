Video
Jamaat Amer's son remanded on Anti Terrorism Act case

Published : Friday, 11 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Court Correspondent

Jamaat-e-Islami's Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman's son Rafat Sadik Saifullah was placed on a three-day remand by a Dhaka court on Thursday in a case filed under Anti Terrorism Act.
Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim passed the order after hearing on remand plea. Abul Basher, Inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC), also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced him before the court with a prayer to grant him a seven-day remand.
On the other hand the defence submitted a prayer to grant  bail after cancelling the remand plea. Upon hearing on both the side, the court sent  him police custody  for interrogation.  A team of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Rafat from Sylhet  on Wednesday. According to CTTC sources, Rafat was the chief coordinator of Ansar Al Islam's  Sylhet region.



