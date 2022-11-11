Two-day science fair begins in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, Nov 10: A two-day science fair began on the ground of Boda upazila parishad in the district on Thursday.

Upazila administration arranged the fair at the directive of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Upazila Chairman Faruk Alam Tobi and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Banni Shika Asha jointly inaugurated the fair.

Government officials, political leaders, journalists and others concerned were present during the inaugural function. A total of 18 stalls from 10 educational institutions have been set up in the fair. -BSS