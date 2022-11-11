NSU board of trustees' Mahbubur dies

North South University board of trustees' founder general member Mahbubar Rahman died on Tuesday. He was 91.

Mahbubar Rahman was one of the first Muslim graduates from Comilla Victoria College and was an activist in the anti-British movement, said a press release issued by the NSU.

He obtained his Bachelor degree in Statistics from the University of Dhaka in 1952 and had a Post-Graduate Diploma in Financial Studies from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow.

He was a senior government officer in East Pakistan and later in Bangladesh. He was also a Board member of Janata Bank, Agrani Bank, Sadharan Bima Corporation and Jiban Bima Corporation.

The NSU authorities in the press release expressed their deep shock at the death of Mahbubur Rahman and prayed for eternal peace of his departed soul. They also expressed their sympathy to his bereaved family.











