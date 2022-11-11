Fish will be cultivated in Dhaka lakes after preventing pollution: Atiqul



Dhaka North City Mayor Atiqul Islam releases fish fries in the Kuril Lake in the city marking the conclusion of the National Fisheries Week 2022 on Thursday. photo: observer

"Though we are cleaning lake, canal and drains regularly but sewerage lines of residential buildings are polluting water bodies consistently. Mosquitoes are being born there," he said.

Atiqul added: "We cannot let it happen anymore. Fishes will be cultivated in Gulshan, Banani and Baridhara lakes after preventing water pollution in these water bodies".

He was addressing as the chief guest a fish fry releasing ceremony at Kuril Lake in the city marking on the concluding day of the National Fisheries Week 2022.

The mayor released fries of four species of fishes including rui (rohu carp), catla, kalibaush (black rohu) and mrigel (Mrigal carp) in Kuril lake.

Dhaka district fisheries officer BM Mustafa Kamal moderated the ceremony while Dhaka North City Corporation (DNNC) ward number 17 councilor Md Ishak Mia, reserved woman councilor Hasina Bari Chowdhury and regional executive officer Md Zulfiqar Nayan, among others, were present. -BSS











