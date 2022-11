CHATTOGRAM, Nov 10: A person died and 106 people were infected with dengue in Chattogram city and district in the last 24 hours.

According to the Chattogram Civil Surgeon office, a total of 3,511 dengue patients have been identified in the district this year while 151 patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in the city.

A total of 3,336 people have recovered till today. A total of 23 people died during the period. -BSS