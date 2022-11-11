Workshop on Consumer Rights Protection Act held at JPC

A training workshop on Consumer Rights Protection Act held on Thursday at Jatiya Press Club (JPC) under joint initiative JPC and Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection (DNCRP).

JPC President Farida Yasmin chaired the workshop while DNCRP Director General AHM Shafiquzzaman discussed the pros and cons of the law.

At this time, Shafiquzzaman urged the press to raise awareness among the people of the country about the act by publishing news.

He added his department has been conducting various programmes across the country in this regard.

Yasmin emphasised the establishment of the consumers' right and said the JPC always plays a significant role to protect consumer's rights.

"There is no other complementary platform except the press to raise mass awareness," she added.

Convener of JPC Training and Professional Quality Development Sub-committee Bhanu Ranjan Chakraborty conducted the programme while DNCRP Director Monjur Mohammad Shahriar and JPC Joint Secretary Mainul Alam spoke in the programme.











