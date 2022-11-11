Fish trader killed in city road crash

A 45-year-old fish trader was killed and two others were injured in a road accident on Dhaka-Mawa highway in Jatrabari area of the capital on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Rajib Mia of Munshiganj district.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police outpost, said the accident occurred around 7:30am at the slope of Kuicchamara Bridge when a fish-laden covered van overturned while going to Abdullahpur, leaving three people injured.

The injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where Rajib succumbed to his injuries around 9:00am. -UNB











