UP chairman, 5 others get life in jail for murder in Kushtia

KUSHTIA, Nov 10: A Kushtia court on Thursday sentenced six people including a Union Parishad (UP) chairman and his son to life term imprisonment for killing a man around seven years back.

Kusthia Additional District and Sessions Judge-1 Md Tajul Islam also fined the convicts Tk 20,000 each, in default of which they will have to serve one more in jail, said Anup Kumar Nandy, public prosecutor of the court.

Besides, the court also acquitted 15 people as the allegations brought against them could not be proved.

The convicts are Sadar upazila's Alampur UP chairman and former general secretary of the Sadar upazila unit Awami League Akharuzzaman Biswas, 52, his son Mahmudul Hasan, 30, his brothers Habil Uddin Biswas, 49 and Babul Biswas, 46, Rashedul Islam Biddyut, 34 and Masud Gayen, 38.

Of them, Rashedul and Masud were tried in absentia.

Police pressed chargesheet against the accused on January 4, 2017.

The court handed down the judgment after completing all procedures in the case, the PP added. -UNB











