Friday, 11 November, 2022, 11:12 AM
Home City News

University student’s body found at home in Natore

Published : Friday, 11 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108

NATORE, Nov 10: A student of Bangladesh Army University of Engineering and Technology (BAUET) was found dead at home in Natore's Bagatipara on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as Mezbaul Zarif, an LLB student and son of Mezbaul Jafer of Chapainawabganj district.
Sirajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bagatipara Police Station, said Zarif used to live in a rented house at Bagatipara, adjacent to the university.
Neighbours found Zarif's body hanging from the ceiling ant his home around 8:45 pm and informed police, who recovered the body. Police suspected that Zarif might have died by suicide.     -UNB


