

Yet another price hike



According to a news report published in this daily, in between two weeks price of sugar increased fromTk 115 to Tk 125 per kg. Additionally, prices of rice, soya bean oil, fishes and broiler chickens are also shooting up by a quantum jump.



The above scenarios of kitchen markets reveal how all government attempts to contain the organised syndicate of dishonest traders in manipulating prices are repeatedly failing. Many consumers are returning empty handed from the local store and kitchen market.



Earlier we have expressed in various editorials that it is ultimately the common people who bear the brunt of artificial price hike of commodities that persists in the game of lame excuse between retailers and wholesalers.



The manner in which dishonest traders are toying with common people's eyebrow sweating money, already hit hard by a war triggering a global energy crisis is beyond our known words of criticism. With people's source of income, contracted due to the dual blow pandemic and war - such price hike of daily essentials creating artificial crisis is immoral and unacceptable.



The government has time and again acknowledged the existence of syndicates trying to take advantage of any crisis and raise commodity prices.



However the vexed question, what has it done to root out such syndicates?



As far as we can tell, its actions have been wholly inadequate, and it is the consumers who always suffer as a result of such failures. Moreover, when it comes to certain commodities such as sugar, the government consulted with traders to fix an appropriate rate for them to sell these commodities, which the traders are not adhering to.



So, on what basis were the prices set, if they are not enough for traders to sell the items at and make profit? All these questions have to be answered by the relevant authorities. At the end of the day, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that commodity prices remain stable and affordable for people. For this, the government has plenty of resources and personnel.



Under the circumstances, the government should act immediately to check the prices of essentials in the city's kitchen and wholesale markets. Continuous market monitoring is needed to stop dishonest businessmen from hoarding the daily necessities.



We hope they will continue these programmes until the prices of essentials are brought in to the reach of common people.

