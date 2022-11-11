

Record dengue deaths in Bangladesh



Are we know history? Firstly, discuss the history of dengue. Where the name 'Dengue' comes from is not clear. But it is believed that the name 'dengue' comes from the African Swahili proverb 'ka-dinga pepo'. This has been explained by various Researchers.The word means 'the pain of being held by the power of evil'.



Researcher on dengue in the Netherlands D. A. According to Blaise, the Swahili word 'dinga' may come from the Spanish word 'dengue', meaning 'to be on guard. It is meant to explain a person being wary of bone pain, which occurs during dengue fever.Another theory is that the name 'Dengue' is derived from the fact that the slaves from the West Indies who were suffering from this fever were called 'Dundee Fever' because they were walking around in a frenzy.



Dengue is a very old illness. Chinese medical records first mentioned the condition. According to one source, this sickness was diagnosed in China in 992 A.D.In 1779, this illness was recognized and given the term dengue fever. The next year, it becomes widespread throughout Asia, Africa, and North America simultaneously. It was also known as "broken bone fever" because of the anguish it caused in the body.



Following World War II, Southeast Asia began to rapidly construct metropolitan ports, which exacerbated the disease's spread. According to the World Health Organization, the epidemic of dengue was first reported in the Philippines and Thailand in 1950.Before 1970, only nine nations reported epidemics of dengue disease. However, dengue fever is presently present in more than a hundred nations.



Dengue fever is prevalent from May through September, especially during the summer and rainy seasons. This fever is not observed throughout the winter. In winter, the larval stage of dengue mosquitoes can endure for an extended period. They disseminate dengue virus-carrying mosquitoes during the onset of the monsoon.



Dengue fever often produces a high temperature and significant bodily aches. Up to 105 degrees Fahrenheit of fever. There is excruciating agony throughout the body, particularly in the bones, hips, back, joints, and muscles. in addition to a headache and soreness behind the eyes Occasionally, the fever is so high that the bones appear to be shattering. Therefore, this fever is also known as "break-bone fever."



Professor Kabirul Bashar of the Zoology Department at Jahangirnagar University told BanglaNews report concerning dengue this year that when a vector-borne illness spreads, it would continue to spread if it is not halted soon. If a dengue patient is located in a home, he must be kept under a mosquito net or all of the mosquitoes in that home must be eliminated. Consequently, dengue cases will decline. Moreover, if the mosquitoes in that home are not eradicated and the patient is not protected by mosquito nets, the sickness will spread at a geometric pace. This is the situation this year.



The key to avoiding dengue illness is controlling the proliferation of Aedes mosquitoes and their bites. Aedes is a kind of mosquito that inhabits huge, attractive structures in affluent locations. This insect lays its eggs in water that is transparent. They dislike foul-smelling drain water. To avoid dengue, it is vital to keep the areas where Aedes mosquitoes can lay their eggs clean and take the required steps to eliminate insects.



We should have shrubs, forests, water bodies etc. around the house and should keepit clean. Since the Aedes mosquito mainly lays its eggs where clear water accumulates, vases, unused buckets, can shell, abandoned tires, etc. should be removed. Arrangements should be made so that water does not accumulate in used items such as open water tanks, flower tubs etc.If you sleep during the day, you should sleep with mosquito nets or coils on.



A patient with dengue must be kept under a mosquito net at all times so that no mosquito can bite the patient. Along with the use of mosquito repellent sprays, coils, mats, and mosquito nets should be used day and night to avoid mosquito bites. Dengue fever may or may not be eradicated. No vaccine has been released, no effective medicine has been discovered.



The dengue fever mosquito was present in our country before, still there is a breeding and breeding environment for mosquitoes. So dengue fever will continue in the future. Only through awareness and prevention is it possible to survive.

The writer is campus journalist and student in Public Administration, Comilla University, Comilla













The number of dengue patients in the country is growing daily, and this year marks the biggest number of dengue-related deaths on record. This year dengue createsthe highest record dead of dengue.We can show that current year dengue has a death record of the highest number of 182 and affected 44802. Before the year 2021 people were affected by 28265 and were dead 105, in 2019 the highest record was dead 179 and affected 101354. But in the 2000-year people were dead 93 and affected 5551 after four years this record decreased by 13 peopledead and affected 3934. Even in 2008- and 2012-year people were dead only 1 and affected 1834. Finally, we can see that this year dengue affected increased highly and deaths day by day. 