

The Symphony of our Times



The ostensibly tranquil time was a lucky break for the civil administration. We took full advantage of this as we continued to do our job in relative peace and quiet. I remember that the winter of late 1969 found me in various thanas of Brahmanbaria inspecting the police stations and supervising development work centring round the recently established thana training and development centres.



Nearby thanas: Thanas such as Sarail and Kasba offered no problem. They were within easy reach of the Bhabmanbaria town. It was, therefore, possible for one to visit one or the other thana within one day. There was no need for night halt. Kasba was featured by a well-known railway station. In its nature, it was peri-urban and benefited from the impact of development work in and around the sub-divisional town.



Sarail was also within easy reach of the Brahmanbaria town. The road to Sarail was a few jeepable miles. It was well known from the days of undivided Bengal before 1947 for its superior breed of dogs. The Saraili dogs was a cross between Alsatian and indigenous animals. It had the lean features of the Alsatian and also its ferociousness. I remember the afternoon in mid-November when I addressed a public meeting at Sarail. My sons Nipu, 6, and Topu, 4, accompanied me. They were excited to have a glimpses of a few Sarail dogs and innocently asked me, 'Are the people of Sarail as famous as the dogs?' I told them truthfully that the Sarail people were in fact much more capable and reputed than the well-known dogs in the area.



To Nasirnagar by motorbike: Police stations Nasirnagar and Bancharampur posed more difficult challenges. Nasirnagar was connected with the Brahmanbaria town by an unmetalled district council road routed through Sarail. The Nasirnagar area was largely low-lying and swampy. The water bodies swelled during the rains and eroded the sides of the unmetalled road. This was a yearly feature and the road to Nasirnagar remained unmotorable during even the dry seasons. Since it was not possible for me to reach the thana by Jeep I had to seek an alternative. I requested the circle officer (development) Nasirnagar to take me as a rider at the back of his motorcycle. My colleagues were taken aback by this decision. They thought that this would not look nice. Nevertheless, since function rather than form was more important, the motorcycle visit took place as planned. The officers at the TTDC Nasirnagar were happy and enthusiastic to find the SDO in their midst in a most unconventional manner. The outcome was a fruitful visit as it stimulated the pace of development works in the difficult to access thana. Class friend Md Habibullah, an eminent citizen of Brahmanbaria, was a student and briefly a teacher of the physics department of Dhaka University in the 1960s. He is a reputed businessman, writer and resident of Dhaka. He keeps in touch with and often visit Brahmanbaria. He tells me that the road to Nasirnagar is now sturdy and motorable, extending over some 17 miles.



The riverine thanas: The Nabinagar police station could be more easily approached by the river route - the fabled River Titas flowed by the thana. SDO Brahmanbaria had his own motor launch in addition to the Jeep for official use. The launch was useful for visiting Nabinagar. It was also essential for visiting distant Banchharampur. Banchharampur could be more easily accessed from the river port of Narayanganj adjacent to Dhaka. I found this a great personal advantage as one was required to come to Dhaka to get to Narayanganj and board the SDO's launch for Banchharampur. Usually I came by train to Dhaka, stayed the night with parents, brothers and sisters in the city and boarded the launch next morning. I had also the same opportunity of staying a day and a night in Dhaka on the return journey.



Nabinagar was connected with Brahmanbaria by land mass. There was, however, no road, metalled or unmetalled, linking the two. A quiet but consistent movement was afoot to build such a road. Several strong advocates took up the cause and tried to persuade successive SDOs to lead the movement. When I was in Brahmanbaria, Malaymia Sarkar and his associates came in a group to convince me of the use of such a road. The vice-chairman of the Brahmanbaria municipality and popular social leader Azizur Rahman Mollah was a patron of the initiative. The advocacy group told me that most of the needed land for the road could be obtained from land owners who agreed that the proposed road would be beneficial to the community and themselves. They also told me that the main difficulty lay in the Gokon Ghat area adjacent to the Brahmanbaria town. Land was costly there and the owners were naturally reluctant to part with their possession without suitable compensations.



The advocates of the road to Nabinagar urged me to persuade these reluctant people to give up their land in a good cause. When I told them that persuasion should not involve any force. They did not seem to be pleased. Nevertheless, when I held several meetings on the proposed route of the road there was fairly good response from most of the land owners. Those with land in the semi-urban Gokon Ghat area were less enthusiastic. They, however, became a little more responsive when I told them that there could be compensations when the government took up the road. Nevertheless, the short time I had in Brahmanbaria did not allow me to see even the beginnings of the road. Again Md Habibullah tells me that the road was built afterwards. He adds with evident delight that there is now a parallel road being built to connect Brahmanbaria and Nabinagar. During 1969, however, my trip to Nabinagar had to be by the river route.

The author, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research, Bangladesh (CDRB) and Editor quarterly "Asian Affairs" was a former teacher of political science in Dhaka University (1964-1967) and former member of the erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP) (1967-1980) and former non-partisan technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh (1990)













Hindsight tells us that the late 1960s was a comparatively easy time for the civil administration and the police. The gigantic politico-social upheaval in the country was virtually intercepted by the imposition of martial law in Pakistan in March 1969. There was, thus, a lull in political movement and agitation until after the national elections in December 1970. The interval of peace and tranquility ended by March 1971 as the Bengali movement for self-assertion and eventual liberation began in full swing.The ostensibly tranquil time was a lucky break for the civil administration. We took full advantage of this as we continued to do our job in relative peace and quiet. I remember that the winter of late 1969 found me in various thanas of Brahmanbaria inspecting the police stations and supervising development work centring round the recently established thana training and development centres.Nearby thanas: Thanas such as Sarail and Kasba offered no problem. They were within easy reach of the Bhabmanbaria town. It was, therefore, possible for one to visit one or the other thana within one day. There was no need for night halt. Kasba was featured by a well-known railway station. In its nature, it was peri-urban and benefited from the impact of development work in and around the sub-divisional town.Sarail was also within easy reach of the Brahmanbaria town. The road to Sarail was a few jeepable miles. It was well known from the days of undivided Bengal before 1947 for its superior breed of dogs. The Saraili dogs was a cross between Alsatian and indigenous animals. It had the lean features of the Alsatian and also its ferociousness. I remember the afternoon in mid-November when I addressed a public meeting at Sarail. My sons Nipu, 6, and Topu, 4, accompanied me. They were excited to have a glimpses of a few Sarail dogs and innocently asked me, 'Are the people of Sarail as famous as the dogs?' I told them truthfully that the Sarail people were in fact much more capable and reputed than the well-known dogs in the area.To Nasirnagar by motorbike: Police stations Nasirnagar and Bancharampur posed more difficult challenges. Nasirnagar was connected with the Brahmanbaria town by an unmetalled district council road routed through Sarail. The Nasirnagar area was largely low-lying and swampy. The water bodies swelled during the rains and eroded the sides of the unmetalled road. This was a yearly feature and the road to Nasirnagar remained unmotorable during even the dry seasons. Since it was not possible for me to reach the thana by Jeep I had to seek an alternative. I requested the circle officer (development) Nasirnagar to take me as a rider at the back of his motorcycle. My colleagues were taken aback by this decision. They thought that this would not look nice. Nevertheless, since function rather than form was more important, the motorcycle visit took place as planned. The officers at the TTDC Nasirnagar were happy and enthusiastic to find the SDO in their midst in a most unconventional manner. The outcome was a fruitful visit as it stimulated the pace of development works in the difficult to access thana. Class friend Md Habibullah, an eminent citizen of Brahmanbaria, was a student and briefly a teacher of the physics department of Dhaka University in the 1960s. He is a reputed businessman, writer and resident of Dhaka. He keeps in touch with and often visit Brahmanbaria. He tells me that the road to Nasirnagar is now sturdy and motorable, extending over some 17 miles.The riverine thanas: The Nabinagar police station could be more easily approached by the river route - the fabled River Titas flowed by the thana. SDO Brahmanbaria had his own motor launch in addition to the Jeep for official use. The launch was useful for visiting Nabinagar. It was also essential for visiting distant Banchharampur. Banchharampur could be more easily accessed from the river port of Narayanganj adjacent to Dhaka. I found this a great personal advantage as one was required to come to Dhaka to get to Narayanganj and board the SDO's launch for Banchharampur. Usually I came by train to Dhaka, stayed the night with parents, brothers and sisters in the city and boarded the launch next morning. I had also the same opportunity of staying a day and a night in Dhaka on the return journey.Nabinagar was connected with Brahmanbaria by land mass. There was, however, no road, metalled or unmetalled, linking the two. A quiet but consistent movement was afoot to build such a road. Several strong advocates took up the cause and tried to persuade successive SDOs to lead the movement. When I was in Brahmanbaria, Malaymia Sarkar and his associates came in a group to convince me of the use of such a road. The vice-chairman of the Brahmanbaria municipality and popular social leader Azizur Rahman Mollah was a patron of the initiative. The advocacy group told me that most of the needed land for the road could be obtained from land owners who agreed that the proposed road would be beneficial to the community and themselves. They also told me that the main difficulty lay in the Gokon Ghat area adjacent to the Brahmanbaria town. Land was costly there and the owners were naturally reluctant to part with their possession without suitable compensations.The advocates of the road to Nabinagar urged me to persuade these reluctant people to give up their land in a good cause. When I told them that persuasion should not involve any force. They did not seem to be pleased. Nevertheless, when I held several meetings on the proposed route of the road there was fairly good response from most of the land owners. Those with land in the semi-urban Gokon Ghat area were less enthusiastic. They, however, became a little more responsive when I told them that there could be compensations when the government took up the road. Nevertheless, the short time I had in Brahmanbaria did not allow me to see even the beginnings of the road. Again Md Habibullah tells me that the road was built afterwards. He adds with evident delight that there is now a parallel road being built to connect Brahmanbaria and Nabinagar. During 1969, however, my trip to Nabinagar had to be by the river route.The author, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research, Bangladesh (CDRB) and Editor quarterly "Asian Affairs" was a former teacher of political science in Dhaka University (1964-1967) and former member of the erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP) (1967-1980) and former non-partisan technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh (1990)