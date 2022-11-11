Road mishaps claim 13 lives in 9 dists

Thirteen people were killed in separate road accidents in nine districts- Rajbari, Pabna, Gaibandha, Bagerhat, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Sirajganj and Natore, recently.

RAJBARI: A woman was killed being crushed by a truck in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Reshma Akter, 40, wife of Yunus Ali Mollah, a resident of Charlakshmipur Village in the upazila.

Locals said a truck crushed the woman and hit an electric pole in Taltola area of the village around 6 am after its driver had lost control over the steering, leaving her dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the body and detained the truck driver, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pangsha Highway Police Station (PS) Md Asaduzzaman.

PABNA: A construction labour was killed in a road accident at Diar Baghail area in Ishwardi-Kushtia highway of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nantu Biswas, 30, son of Mafiz Biswas of Maniknagar Village in the upazila. He was working at Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) in the district.

Quieting local eyewitnesses, police said, by about 7 am he was going to the RNPP project, and when he reached Baghail area he was hit by a sand-laden truck and was killed on the spot.

His body was recovered and handed over to his family members without an autopsy.

But the truck driver managed to escape from the spot.

GAIBANDHA: Two people were killed after their motorcycle crashed into a roadside tree while trying to save a passerby in Saghata Upazila of the district.

The accident took place in Kachuahat Bazar CNG Stand area at about 11pm on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Nur Alam Miah, 33, son of Abdur Rahim, and Rony Miah, 32, son of Abdus Salam Babu. They were residents of Kachuahat Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Saghata PS OC Motiur Rahman said a motorcycle hit a roadside tree after losing control while trying to save a passerby in front of it, leaving its riders Nur and Rony dead on the spot.

However, the passerby was also injured critically. He was later rescued and taken to Saghata Upazila Health Complex, the OC added.

BAGERHAT: Three people including an octogenarian man and his grandson were killed in a road accident in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Motleb Khan, 80, his grandson Ruhin Khan, 24, and Saikat Sheikh, 25.

Police and local sources said a brick-laden trolley coming from the opposite direction hit a motorcycle carrying three persons on the Khulna-Bagerhat highway in Baloi Dokan area at around 7pm, leaving Motleb dead on the spot and two others critically injured.

The injured were rescued by locals and taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital.

Later on, they succumbed to their injuries there at night while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members after completion of legal procedures.

However, the law enforcers have seized the trolley, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Katakhali Highway PS OC Mizanur Rahman Sheikh confirmed the incident.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A female factory worker was killed in a road accident in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Firoza Khatun, 44, wife of Shahid Ali, a resident of Hatiber Village in the upazila. She worked in Patriot Spining Mill in Bhoradoba Union.

Bhoradoba Highway PS OC Riad Mahmud said Firoza Khatun came out of the mill after finishing her duty at night. At that time, a Mymensingh-bound unidentified vehicle hit the woman just in front of the factory on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Bagha Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Afaz Uddin, 70, son of late Jashim Uddin, a resident of Kushabaria Village under Arani Municipality in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Afaz Uddin was heading towards his daughter's house in Puthia Naowapara Village from Arani in the evening riding on an auto-rickshaw. After reaching the Puthia Mosque area, he came down from the auto-rickshaw and tried to cross the Rajshahi-Puthia highway. At that time, a truck hit him, leaving the man seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH while undergoing treatment.

Councillor of No. 1 Kushabaria Ward under Arani Municipality Rabiul Islam confirmed the incident.

DINAJPUR: A schoolboy was killed in a road accident in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Suibur Alam, 12, son of Faruq Hossain, a resident of Purba Saitera Village under No. 8 Saitera Union in the upazila. He was a fifth grader at Jagannathpur Kalitala Government Primary School.

Quoting locals, Chirirbandar PS OC Bazlur Rashid said Suibur was returning home from Ghughuratali area at noon riding on an easy-bike. On the way, a Dinajpur-bound truck hit the easy-bike from behind, leaving Suibur seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers have seized the truck and arrested it s driver and his assistant.

Necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A man and his wife have been killed in a road accident in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Asiul Islam Sabuj, 30, son of Amirul Islam of Araji Maria Village in Bagatipara Upazila of the district, and his wife Osra Khatun Shova, 26, daughter of Aiyub Ali of Juktitala Village in Ishwardi Upazila of Pabna. Sabuj lived in Dhaka for work purpose.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Sabuj recently bought a new motorcycle. He was going to his father-in-law's house along with his wife riding by the motorcycle. On the way, they met the tragic accident in Analiabari area on the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway at Kalihati at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed those over to the deceased's family members after competition of taking legal procedures.

Their namaz-janaza was held on Nawshera Eidgah Field in Bagatipara Upazila at around 2 pm on Monday.

Later on, they were buried at the family graveyard in the area.

SIRAJGANJ: A school teacher was killed in a road accident in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shamsul Alam, 42, son of Motiar Rahman, a resident of Bolorampur Village in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district.

Bangabandhu Bridge West PS OC Rowshan Yazdani said Shamsul Alam was going to Simanta Bazar area of the upazila from the house in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a Rangpur-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Rizvi Paribahan' from Dhaka hit the motorcycle in Simanta Bazar area, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of an autopsy on Monday noon.

The deceased's brother Ashraful Alam lodged a case with Kamarkhanda PS in this regard.

However, the bus has been identified and the law enforcers are trying to arrest its driver, the OC added.