Three held with hemp, phensedyl at Bhairab

KISHOREGANJ, Nov 10: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested three people along with 14 kg hemp and 49 bottle phensedyl in Bhairab Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrestees were identified as Md Hriday Mia, 26, son of Abu Sayed of Chanpur area in Bijoynagar Upazila of Brahmanbaria District, Renu Mia, 45, son of Ahammed Noor, and Sufia,25, daughter of Anfurullah of Paschim Dolna area in Chunarughat Upazila of Habiganj District.

RAB conducted raids in Durjoy Moor and Natal Moor areas in Bhairab Upazila.

The information was confirmed by Mohammad Akkach Ali, RAB-14 CPC-2 squad commander of Bhairab Camp and senior assistant superintendent of police.

In a tip-off, a raid was conducted on the Dhaka-bound lane of Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at Sylhet Bus Stand in Bhairab Upazila, and 10 kg hemp and 49 bottles of phensedyl were seized from the possession of Hridoy Mia.

RAB team also arrested Renu Mia and Sufia along with 4 kg hemp and Tk 2,500.

Two separate cases were filed against them under the Narcotics Control Act 2018 with Bhairab Model Police Station.













