PTI instructor crushed under train in Tangail

TANGAIL, Nov 10: An instructor of Primary Teachers Training Institute (PTI) was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdus Sobhan, 42. He worked as an instructor at PTI's Tangail Sadar Upazila Resource Centre.

According to local sources, a Dhaka-bound Silk City Express train hit the man in the afternoon while he was crossing the rail line in Tangail Railway Station area, which left him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Tangail General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.











