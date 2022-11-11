Sustainable food security underscored



Sech Bhaban of BADC being innugrated in Gaibandha Town on Wednesday. photo: observer

"Water is one of the essential elements of human existence. It is not always possible to get water supply from natural sources. The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ensured irrigation facilities among the farmers to boost production of crops", she said.

Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, MP, said this while she was inaugurating Sech Bhaban (building for irrigation) in the town here on Wednesday as the chief guest.

Terming the government as the agriculture friendly, Gini said the government has achieved tremendous success in agri-sector like in other sectors.

She also emphasized ensuring sustainable food security of the country utilising the irrigation facilities by the farmers.

Executive Engineer of BADC (Minor Irrigation) here Chittaranjon Roy said the sech bhaban was built at the cost of Tk 2.36 crore under Rangpur, Dinajpur, Bogura districts under Minor Irrigation Development Project of the BADC, an autonomous corporate body under the Ministry of Agriculture.

Deputy Commissioner Oliur Rahman, Superintending Engineer of BADC, Bogura region, Shahidul Alam, Superintending Engineer of BADC, Rangpur Region, Sanjoy Sarker, Executive Engineer of BADC here Chittaranjon Roy, General Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League, Sadar Upazila unit, Mridul Mostafi Jhantu, and other political leaders were present on the occasion.













