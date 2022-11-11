Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 November, 2022, 11:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

BADC Irrigation Building Inaugurated In Gaibandha

Sustainable food security underscored

Published : Friday, 11 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent

Sech Bhaban of BADC being innugrated in Gaibandha Town on Wednesday. photo: observer

Sech Bhaban of BADC being innugrated in Gaibandha Town on Wednesday. photo: observer

GAIBANDHA, Nov 10: Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini at a function said the farmers are producing crops including high value ones through using the irrigation facilities being provided by BADC.
"Water is one of the essential elements of human existence. It is not always possible to get water supply from natural sources. The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ensured irrigation facilities among the farmers to boost production of crops", she said.
Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, MP, said this while she was inaugurating Sech Bhaban (building for irrigation) in the town here on Wednesday as the chief guest.
Terming the government as the agriculture friendly, Gini said the government has achieved tremendous success in agri-sector like in other sectors.
She also emphasized ensuring sustainable food security of the country utilising the irrigation facilities by the farmers.
Executive Engineer of BADC (Minor Irrigation) here Chittaranjon Roy said the sech bhaban was built at the cost of Tk 2.36 crore under Rangpur, Dinajpur, Bogura districts under Minor Irrigation Development Project of the BADC, an autonomous corporate body under the Ministry of Agriculture.
Deputy Commissioner Oliur Rahman, Superintending Engineer of BADC, Bogura region, Shahidul Alam, Superintending  Engineer of BADC, Rangpur Region, Sanjoy Sarker, Executive Engineer of BADC here  Chittaranjon Roy, General Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League, Sadar Upazila unit, Mridul Mostafi Jhantu, and other political leaders were present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Road mishaps claim 13 lives in 9 dists
Three held with hemp, phensedyl at Bhairab
PTI instructor crushed under train in Tangail
Sustainable food security underscored
2,100 farmers get agri-incentives at Gouripur
Woman's body found in Pirojpur
Obituary
Two commit suicide in Natore


Latest News
Jubo League's grad rally today, several roads to remain closed
Body of man found hanging in Moulvibazar
67 lakh youths get training on income generation activities
World Cup injury fears steal Premier League spotlight
JaPa doesn't subscribe to the concept of election under caretaker govt: Chunnu
Bangladesh seeks OIC’s help to continue Rohingya genocide case
Russia says troops begin to withdraw from key Ukrainian city
Money changers can keep maximum Tk 50 lakh in a day
2 Bangladeshis among 11 feared dead in Maldives fire
Bangladesh reports 69 more Covid cases, zero death
Most Read News
JaPa doesn't subscribe to the concept of election under caretaker govt: Chunnu
13,000 pass 41st BCS written test
England beat India by 10 wickets, to face Pakistan in final
BUET's Fardin murder: Friend Bushra arrested
Zero tolerance for chaos in the name of rally: Asaduzzaman Khan
BUET student Fardin's friend Bushra remanded
AstraZeneca returns to profit on higher drugs revenue
Man City beat Chelsea as Arsenal, Spurs out of League
2 motorcyclists die while trying to save passerby
Bangladesh reports 69 more Covid cases, zero death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft