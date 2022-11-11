2,100 farmers get agri-incentives at Gouripur

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Nov 10: Fertiliser and seeds were distributed among 2,100 farmer in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Department of Agriculture Extension in Gouripur Upazila organized the distribution programme at its office.

Gouripur Upazila Parishad Chairman Mofazzal Hossain Khan was present as the chief guest at the programme with Gouripur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Hasan Maruf in the chair.

As an incentive, each farmer was given 1 kg of mustard seed, 10 kg of DAP fertiliser and 10 kg of MOP fertiliser.



















