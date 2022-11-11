Woman's body found in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Nov 10: The hanging body of a woman was recovered in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sumi Begum, 37, wife of Saudi Arabia expatriate Mosharraf Hossain, a resident of Kalikabari Village under Amragachhi Union.

According to police, locals spotted the woman hanging from the ceiling fan in her house and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Mathbaria Police Station Kamrujjan Zaman Talukdar said a case was filed with the PS in this regard.







