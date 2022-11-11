KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Nov 10: Abdul Hasim Mia, father of Justice Md Abu Taher of Khagrachhari District Session Court, passed away on Wednesday night. He was 105.

He was a social welfare activist of Char Lorence in Kalalnagar Upazila of Laxmipur District.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was held on Thursday morning. Later on, he was buried in his family graveyard.

Former MP Abdullah Al-Mamun, Char Lorence Union Chairman AKM Nurul Amin Master, SUJAN President Mizanur Rahman Manik and local Press Club President MA Mazid condoled his death. He left behind four sons and two daughters to mourn his death.











