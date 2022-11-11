Two commit suicide in Natore

NATORE, Nov 10: Two suicidal incidents occurred in two upazilas- Lalpur and Bagatipara, of the district on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Lalpur Upazila, a young man committed suicide by eating gas tablets on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Paulpara Village at Walia Union in the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Ausim Kumer Paul, 25, son of Dhiren Paul, a dweller of the village.

Locals said, deceased Ausim Paul had wife and a child. But few days back, his wife Tithi Rani went away. So Ausim has been suffering from anxiety. On the day, he ate gas tablets and became seriously ill.

Later on, family members took him to a local clinic in a serious condition. He was referred to Rajshahi Medical Hospital. But he died on the way to the hospital.

Md Monowaruzzaman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Lalpur Police Station (PS) confirmed the incident. An unnatural death case has been filed with the PS, the OC added.

In Bagatipara Upazila, a seventh grader girl student committed suicide by hanging on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Mitu Khatun, 13, daughter of Azizul Haq of Swrappur Deli Para Village in the upazila. She was studying at Lokmanpur High School.

Police and relatives said, Mitu went for rounding with her friends without telling her parents. But on return, her parents rebuked her. In the evening, she hanged herself with scarp in her sleeping room.

Later on, she was taken to Bagatipara Upazila Health complex where on duty-doctor declared her dead.

Bagatipara Model PS OC Sirajul Islam said, the body was sent to Natore Hospital for an autopsy report at 12 am. On Wednesday noon, the body was handed over to her family, the OC of PS added.











