Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 November, 2022, 11:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two commit suicide in Natore

Published : Friday, 11 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondents

NATORE, Nov 10: Two suicidal incidents occurred in two upazilas- Lalpur and Bagatipara, of the district on Tuesday and Wednesday.
In Lalpur Upazila, a young man committed suicide by eating gas tablets on Wednesday.
The incident took place in Paulpara Village at Walia Union in the upazila.
The deceased was identified as Ausim Kumer Paul, 25, son of Dhiren Paul, a dweller of the village.
Locals said, deceased Ausim Paul had wife and a child. But few days back, his wife Tithi Rani went away.  So Ausim has been suffering from anxiety. On the day, he ate gas tablets and became seriously ill.
Later on, family members took him to a local clinic in a serious condition. He was referred to Rajshahi Medical Hospital. But he  died on the way to the hospital.
Md Monowaruzzaman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Lalpur Police Station (PS) confirmed the incident. An unnatural death case has been filed with the PS, the OC added.
In Bagatipara Upazila,  a seventh grader girl student committed suicide by hanging on Tuesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Mitu Khatun, 13, daughter of Azizul Haq of Swrappur Deli Para Village in the upazila. She was studying at Lokmanpur High School.  
Police and relatives said, Mitu went for rounding with her friends without telling her parents. But on return, her parents rebuked her. In the evening, she hanged herself with scarp in her sleeping room.
Later on, she was taken to Bagatipara Upazila Health complex where on duty-doctor declared her dead.
Bagatipara Model PS OC Sirajul Islam said, the body was sent to Natore Hospital for an autopsy report at 12 am. On Wednesday noon, the body was handed over to her family, the OC of PS added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Road mishaps claim 13 lives in 9 dists
Three held with hemp, phensedyl at Bhairab
PTI instructor crushed under train in Tangail
Sustainable food security underscored
2,100 farmers get agri-incentives at Gouripur
Woman's body found in Pirojpur
Obituary
Two commit suicide in Natore


Latest News
Jubo League's grad rally today, several roads to remain closed
Body of man found hanging in Moulvibazar
67 lakh youths get training on income generation activities
World Cup injury fears steal Premier League spotlight
JaPa doesn't subscribe to the concept of election under caretaker govt: Chunnu
Bangladesh seeks OIC’s help to continue Rohingya genocide case
Russia says troops begin to withdraw from key Ukrainian city
Money changers can keep maximum Tk 50 lakh in a day
2 Bangladeshis among 11 feared dead in Maldives fire
Bangladesh reports 69 more Covid cases, zero death
Most Read News
JaPa doesn't subscribe to the concept of election under caretaker govt: Chunnu
13,000 pass 41st BCS written test
England beat India by 10 wickets, to face Pakistan in final
BUET's Fardin murder: Friend Bushra arrested
Zero tolerance for chaos in the name of rally: Asaduzzaman Khan
BUET student Fardin's friend Bushra remanded
AstraZeneca returns to profit on higher drugs revenue
Man City beat Chelsea as Arsenal, Spurs out of League
2 motorcyclists die while trying to save passerby
Bangladesh reports 69 more Covid cases, zero death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft