Friday, 11 November, 2022, 11:10 AM
Home Countryside

Cyclone Sitrang Impact

400 marginal farmers affected at Ukhiya

Published : Friday, 11 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR, Nov 10: Brackish water damaged about 400 hectares (ha) of croplands including Aman in Ukhiya Upazila of the district.
Due to Cyclone Sitrang impact, Rezukhali embankment got breached while the salty water started inundating localities in the upazila.
A visit found faded paddy sheaves after being inundated at Ward No. 2 of Jalia Palong Union of the upazila.  Victim farmers were seen crying.
Huge damage of Aman was confirmed by Prasenjith Talukdar, agriculture officer of Department of Agriculture Extension, in the upazila.
Damaged Aman fields were seen in beels of greater Lomboripara, Dakuarpara, Uttar Sonarchhari, and Ghatpara. Paddy plants are standing like burnt straws. Cattle are not eating these.
Betel leaf orchards, winter vegetables and betel nut gardens are getting damaged due to the salty water impact.
Ukhia Upazila Nirbahi Officer Imran Hossain Sajib said, damage costs of Aman are being estimated while a list of victims prepared.
Social activist Abu Sayed of Lomboripara, farmers Ali Ahmad and Sayed Hossain said, after being impacted by Sitrang on October 24 night brackish water of sea exceeded the danger mark, and breaking the Rezukhali embankment, the water entered localities; a 5/6 feet water submerged Aman fields.
About 400 ha of crops were damaged in Uttar Sonaichhari and Dakuarpara, farmers Hakim Mia, Abul Kashem and Aktar Mia said. Farmer Rashid Ahmed said, at least 400 marginal and contract farmers have been affected.


