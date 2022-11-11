1,277 students drop out of HSC at Ishwardi

PABNA, Nov 10: After a long time elapse, the Higher Secondary (HSC) and equivalent exams-2022 began from November 6 in Ishwardi Upazila of the district like elsewhere in the country.

But a total of 1,277 students are not attending the HSC exams. They were registered in the first year of HSC. But they could not fill up forms for the HSC exams.

According to sources at the Ishwardi Upazila Secondary Education Office, a total of 3,071 students have appeared at the exams from Ishwardi. Of them, 2,366 candidates are from colleges, 160 from madrasas and 545 students from technical institutions.

Students of 19 educational institutions are attending the exams in five centres.

The total number of students in the 2019-SSC exams was 4,931. Of them, 4,348 passed while 583 failed. Of them, 3,089 students filled up forms for the HSC-2022 exams.

In HSC-2019 exams, total number of candidates of Ishwardi Upazila including general education board, madrasa and technical board was 3, 129. Of them, 2,293 passed while 836 failed. A total of 58 candidates have decreased, compared to the last year's figure.

On condition of anonymity, a college principal, said, about 50 candidates are less this year than last year's.

Due to the corona pandemic, many students were dropped out, mostly for early marriages, he added. Marriage of inter-level students means child marriage, he further said.

Many students come to the college with their children, he maintained.

Another reason is that many students are engaged in works for the sake of earning livelihood while many joined different jobs due to family pressure.

Fazlur Rahman, president of Bangladesh College Teachers' Association -Ishwardi branch and head teacher of Paper Mills High School, said, a lot of examinees had child marriages during the corona time.

These marriages took place by changing birth registrations. Some of these marriages were not registered.

When asked, Upazila Secondary Education Officer Salim Akhtar said, the dropout of so many students is a matter of concern; it is also necessary to find out why these students didn't take part in the exams.

"We will guide colleges. It is assumed it might be for corona. Many students are also married. We will investigate the issue," he added.











