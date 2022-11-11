Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 November, 2022, 11:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Ukraine cautious as Russia orders troops out of Kherson

Published : Friday, 11 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

KYIV, Nov 10: Kyiv has reacted sceptically to Russia announcing its retreat from the southern city of Kherson, urging continued resistance until Ukraine liberates all of its occupied cities.
Moscow's decision to withdraw troops from the regional capital it had seized earlier in the war came as the United States estimated more than 100,000 Russian military personnel have been killed or wounded in Ukraine.
Kyiv's forces have likely suffered similar casualties, according to top US General Mark Milley, who shared the most precise figures released to date by Washington.
Both Milley and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refrained from overblowing the significance of Moscow's retreat from Kherson, even as US President Joe Biden suggested it was evidence that eight months into the war, Russia has "real problems" on the battlefield.
Zelensky has suggested that rather than experiencing a major setback, Russia could be strategically feigning.
"The enemy does not bring us gifts, does not make 'gestures of goodwill,'" Zelensky said Wednesday in his daily address to the nation, adding that any gains by Ukraine come at the expense of "lives lost by our heroes".
Kherson, a gateway to the annexed Crimean Peninsula, was the first urban hub captured by Russia during its "special military operation" and the only regional capital controlled by Moscow's forces since the February 24 invasion.
Ukraine's troops have for weeks been capturing villages en route to the city near the Black Sea, and Kremlin-installed leaders in Kherson have been pulling out civilians.
"Begin to pull out troops," Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a televised meeting with Russia's commander in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin.
The commander had proposed the "difficult decision" of pulling back from the city and setting up defences on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.
In Kyiv, legislator and peace negotiator David Arakhamia insisted Ukraine's military would not be lured into a false sense of security.
"We do not trust the enemy and will act according to our plans to liberate the territories," he said.
"Sooner or later they will either leave Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk and Sevastopol, or they will be destroyed."
Some Ukrainian civilians, too, were sceptical.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Palestinians wave national flags in Gaza City on November 10, 2022
Ukraine cautious as Russia orders troops out of Kherson
Isolated Putin will not go to G20 summit
Sunak to meet Ireland's Martin at British-Irish summit
Biden seeks to gauge US, China 'red lines' with Xi
India insists on new global climate finance target by 2024 at COP27
COP27: Countries that have offered ‘loss and damage’ funds
Medical students hold a banner reading "Doctors with a stethoscope


Latest News
Jubo League's grad rally today, several roads to remain closed
Body of man found hanging in Moulvibazar
67 lakh youths get training on income generation activities
World Cup injury fears steal Premier League spotlight
JaPa doesn't subscribe to the concept of election under caretaker govt: Chunnu
Bangladesh seeks OIC’s help to continue Rohingya genocide case
Russia says troops begin to withdraw from key Ukrainian city
Money changers can keep maximum Tk 50 lakh in a day
2 Bangladeshis among 11 feared dead in Maldives fire
Bangladesh reports 69 more Covid cases, zero death
Most Read News
JaPa doesn't subscribe to the concept of election under caretaker govt: Chunnu
13,000 pass 41st BCS written test
England beat India by 10 wickets, to face Pakistan in final
BUET's Fardin murder: Friend Bushra arrested
Zero tolerance for chaos in the name of rally: Asaduzzaman Khan
BUET student Fardin's friend Bushra remanded
AstraZeneca returns to profit on higher drugs revenue
Man City beat Chelsea as Arsenal, Spurs out of League
2 motorcyclists die while trying to save passerby
Bangladesh reports 69 more Covid cases, zero death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft