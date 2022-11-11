Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 November, 2022, 11:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Sunak to meet Ireland's Martin at British-Irish summit

Published : Friday, 11 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

LONDON, Nov 10:  UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday hosts his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin, with renewed focus on talks to end a dispute over post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland.
The two leaders meet with signs that frosty ties are thawing over the issue that has paralysed politics in Northern Ireland and put London at loggerheads with Brussels.
In a sign of renewed commitment to resolving the row, Sunak will become the first UK prime minister to open the British-Irish Council summit since 2007.
Downing Street said Sunak will say he is "determined" to help restore the power-sharing assembly in Belfast "as soon as possible".
The Northern Ireland Protocol was signed separately from the Brexit trade and cooperation deal that cemented the UK's departure from the European in January 2021.
But its implementation has proven a particular flashpoint for disagreement between the EU, member state Ireland and the UK.
The protocol kept Northern Ireland in the European single market and customs union, stipulating checks on goods moving from the rest of the UK to Northern Ireland.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Palestinians wave national flags in Gaza City on November 10, 2022
Ukraine cautious as Russia orders troops out of Kherson
Isolated Putin will not go to G20 summit
Sunak to meet Ireland's Martin at British-Irish summit
Biden seeks to gauge US, China 'red lines' with Xi
India insists on new global climate finance target by 2024 at COP27
COP27: Countries that have offered ‘loss and damage’ funds
Medical students hold a banner reading "Doctors with a stethoscope


Latest News
Jubo League's grad rally today, several roads to remain closed
Body of man found hanging in Moulvibazar
67 lakh youths get training on income generation activities
World Cup injury fears steal Premier League spotlight
JaPa doesn't subscribe to the concept of election under caretaker govt: Chunnu
Bangladesh seeks OIC’s help to continue Rohingya genocide case
Russia says troops begin to withdraw from key Ukrainian city
Money changers can keep maximum Tk 50 lakh in a day
2 Bangladeshis among 11 feared dead in Maldives fire
Bangladesh reports 69 more Covid cases, zero death
Most Read News
JaPa doesn't subscribe to the concept of election under caretaker govt: Chunnu
13,000 pass 41st BCS written test
England beat India by 10 wickets, to face Pakistan in final
BUET's Fardin murder: Friend Bushra arrested
Zero tolerance for chaos in the name of rally: Asaduzzaman Khan
BUET student Fardin's friend Bushra remanded
AstraZeneca returns to profit on higher drugs revenue
Man City beat Chelsea as Arsenal, Spurs out of League
2 motorcyclists die while trying to save passerby
Bangladesh reports 69 more Covid cases, zero death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft