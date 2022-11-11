Sunak to meet Ireland's Martin at British-Irish summit

LONDON, Nov 10: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday hosts his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin, with renewed focus on talks to end a dispute over post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland.

The two leaders meet with signs that frosty ties are thawing over the issue that has paralysed politics in Northern Ireland and put London at loggerheads with Brussels.

In a sign of renewed commitment to resolving the row, Sunak will become the first UK prime minister to open the British-Irish Council summit since 2007.

Downing Street said Sunak will say he is "determined" to help restore the power-sharing assembly in Belfast "as soon as possible".

The Northern Ireland Protocol was signed separately from the Brexit trade and cooperation deal that cemented the UK's departure from the European in January 2021.

But its implementation has proven a particular flashpoint for disagreement between the EU, member state Ireland and the UK.

The protocol kept Northern Ireland in the European single market and customs union, stipulating checks on goods moving from the rest of the UK to Northern Ireland. -AFP







