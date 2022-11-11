Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 November, 2022, 11:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Nadal, Swiatek to begin 2023 at United Cup in Australia

Published : Friday, 11 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

SYDNEY, NOV 10: Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek will kick off their 2023 Australian Open preparations at the United Cup, a new mixed teams event, with the Spanish great facing a potential blockbuster showdown with Nick Kyrgios.
The tournament, with US$15 million in prize money and rankings points at stake, has replaced the men's ATP Cup and will be held in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney as a key build-up to the season-opening Grand Slam.
Eighteen countries will compete across 11 days from December 29, with each team comprising four men and four women with 500 WTA and 500 ATP rankings points available.
"The playing group is very excited about the United Cup, and that's confirmed in the high quality and calibre of those who've committed to the event," tournament director Stephen Farrow said Thursday.
"We are delighted with the depth and breadth of the teams, and we can look forward to many exciting match-ups and lots of entertaining tennis."
World number two and 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal -- the defending Australian Open champion -- will headline Spain's team in Sydney along with 13th-ranked Paula Badosa. But Spanish world number one Carlos Alcaraz will not take part.
They were drawn in Group D with Britain and the Kyrgios-led Australia.
Top-ranked Swiatek will spearhead Poland in Brisbane alongside Hubert Hurkacz while world number three Jessica Pegula is on a United States team that also features Madison Keys, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe.
The Americans were drawn in Sydney-based Group C alongside Germany and the Czech Republic.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Qatar completes airport expansion, airline chief hits out at WC 'rumours'
Flick omits Reus, recalls Goetze for World Cup campaign
Nadal, Swiatek to begin 2023 at United Cup in Australia
Injured Lukaku named in Belgium squad for World Cup
Man City beat Chelsea as Arsenal, Spurs crash out of League Cup
World Cup in the boot prints of Maradona and golden ghosts
India 'outclassed, outplayed' by Buttler-inspired England: Dravid
Senegal to gamble on Mane fitness, says federation source


Latest News
Jubo League's grad rally today, several roads to remain closed
Body of man found hanging in Moulvibazar
67 lakh youths get training on income generation activities
World Cup injury fears steal Premier League spotlight
JaPa doesn't subscribe to the concept of election under caretaker govt: Chunnu
Bangladesh seeks OIC’s help to continue Rohingya genocide case
Russia says troops begin to withdraw from key Ukrainian city
Money changers can keep maximum Tk 50 lakh in a day
2 Bangladeshis among 11 feared dead in Maldives fire
Bangladesh reports 69 more Covid cases, zero death
Most Read News
JaPa doesn't subscribe to the concept of election under caretaker govt: Chunnu
13,000 pass 41st BCS written test
England beat India by 10 wickets, to face Pakistan in final
BUET's Fardin murder: Friend Bushra arrested
Zero tolerance for chaos in the name of rally: Asaduzzaman Khan
BUET student Fardin's friend Bushra remanded
AstraZeneca returns to profit on higher drugs revenue
Man City beat Chelsea as Arsenal, Spurs out of League
2 motorcyclists die while trying to save passerby
Bangladesh reports 69 more Covid cases, zero death
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft