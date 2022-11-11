Video
Friday, 11 November, 2022
SAFF U-15 Women's Championship 

Bangladesh take on Nepal in must win match today

Published : Friday, 11 November, 2022

SAFF U-15 Women's Championship 
Bangladesh take on Nepal in must win match today

Bangladesh take on Nepal in must win match today

Bangladesh eve football team take on their Nepalese counterpart in their must-win match of the SAFF U-15 Women's Championship scheduled to be held today (Friday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.
The match kicks off at 4.30 pm.
There is no alternative way in front of the hosts as they must have to win against Nepal to clinch the SAFF title while Nepal who are quite in a relax position in the points table as they will be needed only a draw to become champions of the tournament.
The tri-nation tournament is double league format. At the end of the league, the trophy will go to the top team in the points table.
Both Bangladesh and Nepal have played three matches each. The visitors have nine points from three matches while Bangladesh have six points also from the same number of outings.
If the match between Bangladesh and Nepal ends in a draw, Nepal will be the champion with 10 points. If Bangladesh wins, the points of both teams will be equal nine points.
In this case, Bangladesh will be the champion by virtue of better goal average. Bangladesh's goal average is now +16 while Nepal's goal average is +9. The Himalayan nation beat Bangladesh by 1-0 goal in the first leg of the tournament.
Earlier, Bangladesh crushed Bhutan 8-0 in the first leg but suffered 0-1 defeat to Nepal in their second match.
Bangladesh, however, bounced back to register a commanding 9-0 drubbing over Bhutan in their third match of the tournament.
On the other hand, Nepal won all three out of their three matches. They thrashed Bhutan 7-0 in the first leg and beat Bangladesh 1-0 in the second match. The Himalaya Kingdom edged past Bhutan 1-0 in their third match of the tournament.
Bangladesh squad:
Songgita Rani Das, Mahlathui Marma ,Jui Akter, Ritu Akter, Mst Ruma Akter, Mst Joynob Bibi Rita, Arpita Biswas Arpita, Kanom Akter, Kanon Rani Bahadur, Aysha Akter, Mst Oeyshi Khatun, Puja Das, Ananna Murmu Bith, Protima Munda, Most Munki Akhter, Nusrat Jahan Mitu, Sree Moti Trishna Rani, Munne, Mst Sultana Akter, Sauravi Akanda Prity, Thuinuye Marma, Umehla Marma and Mst Liva Akter.     -BSS




