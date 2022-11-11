HC grants bail for 2 trustees of NSU

The High Court (HC) on Thursday granted bail for six-month to two trustees of North South University, MA Kashem and Rehana Rahman, who were sent to jail earlier in a case of embezzlement.

The HC bench comprising Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice Fahmida Quader passed the order in response to separate petition filed by them seeking bail in the case.

The HC bench also imposed conditions for them that they do not leave the country or visit the university campus without permission, lawyers concerned including the petitioners counsel Advocate Shah Monjurul Hoque said. Following the High Court order, there is no bar for their release from jail as there are no other cases pending against Kashem and Rehana, Hoque added. On May 22, after rejecting four separate bail petitions, the High Court handed the four trustee members including Kashem and Rehana of the North South University (NSU) over to police in connection with a corruption case involving embezzlement of Tk 303.82 crore. On May 5, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) sued NSU trustee board Chairman Azim Uddin Ahmed, members Benajir Ahmed, MA Kashem, Rehana Rahman and Mohammed Shajahan and Ashaloy Housing and Developers Ltd Managing Director Amin Md Hilaly for embezzling Tk 303.82 crore of the university in the name of buying land for the campus.