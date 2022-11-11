Huawei Bangladesh Academy launched to bridge ecosystem with knowledge

Minister of Posts, Telecommunications Division Mustafa Jabbar inaugurated a specialized knowledge-sharing centre, named Huawei Bangladesh Academy, to bridge the ecosystem with knowledge through an event organised at Bay's Galleria, Gulshan in Dhaka on Thursday.

This 7,000 square feet facility is equipped with advanced technological equipment for knowledge sharing. The worldwide business case scenarios of the latest ICT innovations, engineering courses, solutions, and so on what Huawei has got with its significant investment in research and development for more than 30 years will be showcased here to the government technical officers, telco operators, academicians, CSE/EEE students, and overall ecosystem partners.

The minister said, "Bangladesh has been going through the development of ICT for a long time and now the country becoming the talent hub in this region. The establishment of Huawei Bangladesh Academy has attested to the fact that Bangladesh has been qualified to become the talent hub."

Huawei Bangladesh Academy has 4 zones with audio-visual support. There are training rooms with advanced facilities, an advanced studio- greenroom (video shooting/ online training/communication), demonstration and presentation area, enabled with large screens of Huawei Idea Hub.

Huawei has been making significant contributions over the last few years in accelerating the digital transformation within Bangladesh. It also going to launch Global Service Resource Centre in Bangladesh as a hub to support the customized need of this region and later on this resource center will recruit 150 ICT engineers from Bangladesh for the global market. Huawei has been helping the country's talent ecosystem by facilitating and upskilling ICT talents through an array of different initiatives which include the ICT Incubator program, Seeds for the Future, and Bangladesh ICT Skills Competition. All of these are playing a vital role in developing Bangladesh's own talent ecosystem, helping the country move closer to realizing the Smart Bangladesh vision.











