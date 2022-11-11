HC seeks probe into report of fraudulent appointment of 88 prison guards

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday ordered the government to inform it within a month as to what action has been taken against those responsible for fraudulence in appointing 88 prison guards across the country.

The HC bench also ordered the Inspector General (prison) to form an investigation committee and submit a report after conducting an investigation into the matter within a month.

In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali came up with the orders.

The HC bench also issued a rule asking the government to explain why the real Zahurul Islam Eshu should not be appointed instead of fake Jahirul, who has been working as a prison guard for 18 years using the identity of another person in Sylhet Jail.

The HC bench asked the government to explain why it should not be directed to accept the application of Zahirul Islam for the post of a prison guard and to take legal action against fake Jahirul who has been serving in the position of the applicant.

Home Secretary, Inspector General of Prison, Deputy Inspector General of Prison, Senior Jail Superintendent of Sylhet Central Jail, Senior Jail Superintendent of Brahmanbaria Central Jail, Jahirul Islam, serving as a prison guard, have been made respondents to reply to the rule within four weeks.

Advocate Abul Kalam appeared for the petitioner, Advocate Khurshid Alam appeared for ACC while Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar represented the state during the court proceedings.

On July 31 of this year, a report was published in a national daily titled 'Zahirul of Kulaura wants to get back his job: After 18 years of fraudulent employment as a prison guard, the investigation proved it!'

The report also said that at least 200 prison guards are working in Chattogram and Sylhet through impersonation and various frauds, such news is circulated in the media.

Later, victim Zahurul Islam Eshu filed a writ petition with the HC annexing the newspaper report seeking his job.

According to the report, Zahirul Islam Eshu, a resident of Kulaura, took the recruitment test in 2003 for the post of a prison guard.

Police verification was also done after passing the recruitment examination but, as he did not get the joining letter, he gave up hope of employment and started a business in the city.

