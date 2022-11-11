Video
Friday, 11 November, 2022, 11:07 AM
HC orders to stop operations of SAF tannery

Published : Friday, 11 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday ordered to stop all operations of the SAF tannery located on the banks of the Bhairab river in Jessore Abhaynagar upazila until receiving the environment clearance certificate.
In response to a writ petition filed the Bangladesh Environment Lawyers Association (BELA), the HC bench comprising Justice Zafar Ahmed and Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman came up with the order.
Advocate Minhajul Haque Chowdhury appeared on behalf of the BELA, told reporters that the HC ordered the authorities concerned to stop all activities of SAF tannery located on the banks of Bhairab river in Taltala of Nawapara of Abhaynagar upazila of Jessore district until receiving the environment clearance certificate. The HC bench also ordered the Chairman of National River Protection Commission, Director General of Environment Directorate, Director (Monitoring and Enforcement), Environment Directorate (Khulna Division) and Deputy Director, Environment Directorate (Jesore District Office) to regularly monitor the activities of those organisations, which were allegedly polluting environment.
The SAF tannery located on the banks of river Bhairab at Taltala in Nawapara in Abhaynagar upazila of Jessore district has been operating since 1980 without setting up ETP and environment clearance certificate.


