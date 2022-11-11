2 arrested with 3,294 Yaba pills sent to jail

RANGPUR Nov 10: A Court here on Thursday sent two persons arrested with 3,294 Yaba tablets to jail. Police produced them before the Rangpur Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court with a prayer to keep them in jail. A team of Narcotics Control Department in two separate drives arrested the two from Rangpur city on Wednesday.

Rangpur Narcotics Control Directorate conducted this operation based on a tip off on Wednesday noon.

According to the sources of the Narcotics Control Directorate, two people were arrested with 3,294 pieces of Yaba pills in two separate raids at noon based on secret information.

Shahajan Kamal Manik was arrested with 2,980 pieces of contraband drug Yaba from his house in Jummapara Captain Road of the city. Manik is the son of Abul Kalam Azad of Jummapara area. There are 9 more drug cases against the arrested Manik.

In another operation, Mominul Islam Kajal was arrested with 314 pieces of Yaba from Satmatha of the city. The detained Mominul Islam Kajal is the son of Kalam Mia of Satmatha area.

Atiur Rahman, Inspector of Narcotics Control Directorate, Rangpur, said, "A case has been filed against the detainees under the Narcotics Act. There are several cases under the Narcotics Act in their name.



















