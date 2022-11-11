Video
Debt burden to get heavier with IMF’s loan: Fakhrul

Published : Friday, 11 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

BNP on Thursday alleged that a $4.5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will make people's debt burden heavier since the government has depleted the national exchequer through 'widespread looting'.
"It's a good thing that you are taking a loan from the IMF, but how will you repay it? You've already exhausted the reserves and you've siphoned off all money abroad. You're not informing people about how and in which sector you will use the money. So, you're imposing another burden of loan on people," said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
Speaking at a rally in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office, he also said the government needs the IMF loan as it has already depleted the exchequer by indulging in stealing. Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal arranged the programme marking 'National Revolution and Solidarity Day' commemorating the 'civil-military uprising' on November 7, 1975.
The rally was also meant for registering a protest against the issuance of warrants for the arrest of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). Earlier on Wednesday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal confirmed Bangladesh will get $4.5 billion from the International Monetary Fund amid the hope that the lending agency will release the first instalment of the much-needed loan by next February. Fakhrul said their party suggested the government stop megaprojects when the Coronavirus hit the country so that the allocated money can be used to protect the needy people. "But they didn't pay heed to it. They siphoned off thousands of crores of taka abroad. " He said a Bangladeshi power businessman has become one of the billionaires in Singapore, exposing how much money was laundered in the name of the power sector's development.
The BNP leader said the remittance flow has decreased due to hundi (unofficial channel) business and the ruling party leaders' trick to launder money abroad in various ways. "Awami League's main goal is to indulge in corruption, stealing, and empty the resources of the country."    -UNB


