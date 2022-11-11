Ex-SP Babul placed on remand in DSA case

Former superintendent of police (SP) Babul Akhter was placed on a one-day remand by a Dhaka court on Thursday in a case filed by the PBI chief Banaj Kumar Majumdar under Digital Security Act.

Babul, now in jail in the Mitu (his wife) murder case filed by her father. Metropolitan Magistrate Arfatul Rakib passed the order after hearing on remand plea.

Rabiul Islam, an inspector of Dhanmondi Police Station and also the investigation officer of the case produced Babul with a prayer to grant a seven-day remand, Earlier in the day, he was shown arrested by another court in the case after police produced him before the court.

Babul was moved to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj from Feni district jail on Wednesday.












