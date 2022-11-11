Video
Leaders, activists converge on Faridpur ahead of BNP’s rally tomorrow

Published : Friday, 11 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Staff Correspondent

Three days before the Faridpur divisional rally at Komorpur Abdul Azial institution playground, BNP leaders and activists have started to make their way to the district.  
The leaders and workers of the district BNP and its affiliated organizations are preparing for the sixth divisional rally to be held in Faridpur. Leaders and workers from different districts have already started to gather at the place.
This rally will be held on November 12 at the Abdul Aziz Institution ground, located in Komorpur, Ward No. 2 of Faridpur Municipality.
After visiting the Abdul Aziz Institution playground Observer correspondent said, "BNP District leaders and activists are supervising the work of stage construction. Leaders and activists from different districts are already taken position at the school compound."
The 60 feet long and 30 feet wide stage construction work started from last Tuesday morning. The construction work will finish on Friday night.  
The Chief Coordinator of the BNP rally across the country and the Vice Chairman of the party A ZM Zahid Hossain said, "Our leaders and activists are taking preparations considering the previous divisional rallies. Government can force transport workers to call so called transport strike. That is why our leaders and activists started to gather for rally before 3 days."   
"After completing the Divisional rally on December 10 in Dhaka BNP will start its second phase anti government movements," Zahid added.
Shama Obaid, organising secretary and coordinator of Faridpur divisional rally of BNP, said that the ruling Awami League has announced a programme for Friday to foil their rally of BNP on the next day.
"The transport strike on Friday and Saturday is another tactic of the government to prevent our party members from joining the rally. Such plans and strategies won't work as our party leaders and activists will make our rally successful against all odds," said Shama.


