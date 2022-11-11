Video
Friday, 11 November, 2022
Banks donates blankets to the PM's relief fund

Published : Friday, 11 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

As part of Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR), Commercial Banks donated blankets to Prime Minister's Relief Fund for the poor and cold affected people of the country at a programme in Prime Minister's Office on Thursday.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attend the programme . Among others, President of Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) Nazrul Islam Mazumder along with Representatives of other Banks were also present on the occasion.
The Daily Observer received following pictures of the event from the relevant banks.


Banks donates blankets to the PM's relief fund

Banks donates blankets to the PM's relief fund

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) donated 75 thousand pieces of blanket to Prime Minister's Relief Fund. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving souvenir of the blankets from A. S. M. Feroz Alam, Vice Chairman and Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of MBL.


Banks donates blankets to the PM's relief fund

Banks donates blankets to the PM's relief fund

Southeast Bank Ltd donated 75,000 (Seventy-Five Thousand) blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving token blankets from M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Ltd.



Banks donates blankets to the PM's relief fund

Banks donates blankets to the PM's relief fund

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) donated 75,000 pieces of blankets to the "Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving  sample of blankets from Dr. Md. Mahbub Ul Alam, Chairman of SIBL at Gonobhaban . Md. Sayedur Rahman, Vice Chairman of SIBL, Md. Kamal Uddin, Director of the Board and Chairman of Risk Management Committee of SIBL are also present there.



Banks donates blankets to the PM's relief fund

Banks donates blankets to the PM's relief fund

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) has donated 2 (Two) Lac blankets to support the cold-hit people of the country. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving sample blanket from Chairman of AIBL Alhajj Salim Rahman and Executive Committee Chairman Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu at Prime Ministers Office.


Banks donates blankets to the PM's relief fund

Banks donates blankets to the PM's relief fund

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving blankets from Moniruddin Ahmed, Director of Pubali Bank Ltd. Mohammad Ali, Managing Director and CEO (Current Charge) was also present.



